Lewis Castleman Williams, age 84 years, of Hodgenville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home.
He was a dairy farmer in LaRue County for over forty years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Morris Williams; his parents, Jesse Virgil and Ora Katherine Dunn Williams and three brothers, Lyman, J.C. and Larry Williams.
He is survived by five daughters, Yvette (Bobby) Duncan of Louisville, Yvonne Clayton of Elizabethtown, Donna (Thomas) Dickhans of Minnesota, Denese (Bob) Blower of Indiana and Machelle (Bryan) Durham of Hodgenville; a son, Dennis Williams of Wirthville; three sisters, Juanita Sprowls of Hodgenville, Imogene Williams of Lexington and Jeanetta (Bob) Green of Springfield, Illinois; a brother, Winford (Wilma) Williams of Hodgenville; ten grandchildren, Ellen (Brad) Jackson, Blake (Sonnie) Duncan, Taylor (Benita) Clayton, Tess (Jason) Caudill, Nicole (Justin) Hughes, Lauren (Kevin) Quick, Betsy Durham, Caroline Blower, Michael Blower and Eliza Blower and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Campbell officiating.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 PM, Friday, November 22, and after 10 AM, Wednesday, November 27, at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Nov. 21, 2019