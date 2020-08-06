1/1
Lillian (Jones) Allen
Lillian Jones Allen, 96, of Louisville, formerly of Buffalo, passed away, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Louisville East Post Acute Care.

She was retired from the LaRue County Board of Education after 24 plus years as a teacher's assistant at Buffalo, Magnolia and Hodgenville Elementary Schools. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church where she was Bible school director and a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was also a member of the Buffalo Garden Club, a Sunrise Manor Nursing Home volunteer and an avid quilter.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Haynes Allen; her parents, Morris Leonard and Hallie Moss Lee Jones; a son-in-law, Gordon Bright; a sister, Arlene Carman and a brother, James C. Jones.

She is survived by two daughters, Kay Bright of Sonora and Carol (Gene) Hornback of Louisville; two grandsons, Charlie (Allison) Hornback and Jimmy (Samantha) Hornback and two great-grandsons, Colt Haynes Hornback and Theodore "Teddy" Charles Hornback.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Buffalo with Bro. Barry Fields officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

Condolences may be expressed online at bennett-bertram.com

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Aug. 6, 2020.
