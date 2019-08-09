Lillie Frances Bell Gowen, 81, of Hodgenville, passed away, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Joe" Gowen and her parents, Harlan Edward and Lillian Ellen DeSpain Bell.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph "Dinky" (Jennifer) Gowen, Edward Ray Taylor and Freddie (Barbara) Gowen all of Hodgenville; three daughters, Shelia (Don) Cull and Donna Jo Mellick all of Louisville and Rosemary (Rene Buechele) Monyhan of Bardstown, seventeen grandchildren, and an abundance of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Louis Humes officiating. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Cemetery.
Visitation continues after 9 a.m . Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Aug. 14, 2019