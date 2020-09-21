Lillie Marie French Flewwellin, 75, a resident of Hodgenville since 1984, a native of Sunfish, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020, at her son's residence in Hodgenville.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and was on the parish council for many years. She was retired from the LaRue County Detention Center and was also a member of the Melody Makers, the house band at Maggie Owen's barn dance for many years. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Marie was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Alma Hayes; her father, Jim French; her step-mother, Lillie French; three brothers, James "Cotton" French, Clarence "Red" French and Joseph Howard French; a son-in-law, Aaron Barnes.

She is survived by two daughters, Renee (Kevin) Strock and Karen Barnes all of Hodgenville; a son Arthur (Tammy) Hawkins of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Jason Key, Matthew Strock, Austin Hawkins (McKayla), Kelsey Key, Aiden Hawkins and Seth Strock; three step-grandchildren, Dylan (Whitney) Barnes, Austin (Alley) Barnes and Danielle Barnes; a great-granddaughter, Peyton Hawkins; three step-great-grandchildren, Oliver, Aria and Willow Barnes; three sisters, Zella Erb of Cincinnati, Liz Bush and Donna (James) Guest all of Brownsville and a brothers, Leon (Sharon) French of Cincinnati.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Rev. Brian Kenney and Rev. Pablo Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 208 S. Walters Ave. Hodgenville, KY 42748







