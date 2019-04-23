Linda Lee Miller Salsman, 79 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was retired from Bussmann in Elizabethtown after several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Burton and Thelma Sallee Miller and two brothers, Donald Miller and Danny Miller.
She is survived by a son, Mark (Melissa) Salsman of Sonora; a daughter, Charlotte (Ed) Owens of Hodgenville; a sister, Bonnie Miller of Hodgenville; a brother, Larry (Connie) Miller of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Bradley Wayne (Jessica) Vittitow, Michael (Michelle) Vittitow, Corey (Krista) Salsman, Cody Salsman, Brandon Perkins and Brad (Desiree) Perkins and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 24, 2019