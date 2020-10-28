Linda McCubbin Robinson Riddle, age 80, of Somerset, formerly of LaRue County, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold "Sonny" Robinson in 1993; her parents, Sydney and Martha Lobb McCubbin and her grandmother, Bessie Tabb Perkins.
Linda is survived by her husband Billy Riddle; a daughter, Cara Beth (David) Dawson of Hodgenville; a son, Craig (Julie) Robinson of Hodgenville; Billy's daughter, Dana Sue (Scott) Couch of Nashville and seven grandchildren, Taylor (Kyle) Sheeran, Cameron Dawson, Ashley (Codey) Cox, Brock Robinson, Sydney Robinson, Caitlin Couch and Carter Couch.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Church Cemetery near Sonora.
Visitation begins after 10 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205; by adopting a child for Christmas or do an act of kindness in her honor.