Lona Lee Warren Key, age 87, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hodgenville and a retired manager for Jr. Food Store.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Otis Key; her parents, Tee and Lura Blanche Thurman Warren and a son-in-law, Eddie Bush.



She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Bush and Sharon Johnson both of Hodgenville; two sons, Mitchell (Sherry) Key of Hodgenville and Johnny (Cezanne) Key of Cecilia; six grandchildren, Steven (Missy) Johnson II, James Michael Key, Kaylee and Hannah Bush and Jason and Kelsey Key and five great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Wednesday and after 10 AM, Thursday at the funeral home.