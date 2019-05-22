Lona Lee (Warren) Key

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Obituary
Lona Lee Warren Key, age 87, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hodgenville and a retired manager for Jr. Food Store.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Otis Key; her parents, Tee and Lura Blanche Thurman Warren and a son-in-law, Eddie Bush.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Bush and Sharon Johnson both of Hodgenville; two sons, Mitchell (Sherry) Key of Hodgenville and Johnny (Cezanne) Key of Cecilia; six grandchildren, Steven (Missy) Johnson II, James Michael Key, Kaylee and Hannah Bush and Jason and Kelsey Key and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Wednesday and after 10 AM, Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on May 29, 2019
