Lona Lee Warren Key, 87, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Otis Key; her parents, Tee and Lura Blanche Thurman Warren and a son-in-law, Eddie Bush.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Bush and Sharon Johnson both of Hodgenville; two sons, Mitchell (Sherry) Key of Hodgenville and Johnny (Cezanne) Key of Cecilia.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey officiating.
Burial followed in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on May 29, 2019