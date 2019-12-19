Loren Gale Grubbs, age 85 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his residence.
Loren was a farmer and retired from General Electric with over 32 years of service. He was a charter member, past president and a 2004 Hall of Fame inductee to the Kentucky Quarterhorse Association, member of the LaRue County Saddle Club, Cloverleaf Saddle Club and Central Kentucky Draft Horse and Mule Association, former state chairman of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Young Farmer's Committee and a member of Nolynn Baptist Church.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Daymon and Elizabeth Reynolds Grubbs; a granddaughter, Samantha Grubbs and a daughter-in-law, Jane Grubbs.
He is survived by five sons, Montie (Myra) Grubbs of Tennessee, Garry (Rollanda) Grubbs and Lenn (Cathy) Grubbs both of Hodgenville, Steve (Regina) Grubbs of Nicholasville and Dana (Rita) Grubbs of New Haven; four sisters, Joyce (Jimmie) Lee of Magnolia, Maxine Bowen of Richmond, Rebecca Akers of Lexington and Lou (Gary) Foster of Mt. Washington; two brothers, Bradley (Darlene) Grubbs of Elizabethtown and Charlie (Dolly) Grubbs of San Diego, California; eight grandchildren, Valary Grubbs, Lesley Grubbs, Eli Grubbs, Sarah Murray, Mason Grubbs, Houston Grubbs, Ashlen Grubbs and Evan Grubbs; two step-grandchildren, Sean O'Donley and Stephanie Rasch and four great-grandchildren, Madison and Drake Murray and Oliver and Hattie Grubbs.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial will follow in the Big Springs Cemetery in LaRue County.
Visitation continue after 9 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Dec. 18, 2019