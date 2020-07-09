1/1
Lou Ellen (Justice) Floyd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lou Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lou Ellen Justice Floyd, 96, of Hodgenville, passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church, former house mother at Glendale Children's Home, a former foster mother and a homemaker who loved sewing, quilting and crafts.
Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Owen Floyd; a son, Glenn Alexander Floyd; her parents, Arthur Andrew and Bertha Frances Muntz Justice and eight siblings; James, Jair and Ira Justice, Martha Ashby, Polly Crowley and Lee, Sterling and Bill Justice.
She is survived by a daughter, Sue (Fuzzy) Clark of Fulton, Mississippi; a son, John David Floyd of Hodgenville; a grandson, Andrew Hafey of Lockbourne, Ohio and a sister, Ruthie Dean Onan of Henderson.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Red Hill Cemetery with Sam Pepper officiating.
Visitation will begin after 1 p.m. Thursday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved