Lou Ellen Justice Floyd, 96, of Hodgenville, passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

She was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church, former house mother at Glendale Children's Home, a former foster mother and a homemaker who loved sewing, quilting and crafts.

Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Owen Floyd; a son, Glenn Alexander Floyd; her parents, Arthur Andrew and Bertha Frances Muntz Justice and eight siblings; James, Jair and Ira Justice, Martha Ashby, Polly Crowley and Lee, Sterling and Bill Justice.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue (Fuzzy) Clark of Fulton, Mississippi; a son, John David Floyd of Hodgenville; a grandson, Andrew Hafey of Lockbourne, Ohio and a sister, Ruthie Dean Onan of Henderson.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Red Hill Cemetery with Sam Pepper officiating.

Visitation will begin after 1 p.m. Thursday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.







