Louise Bell, 76 years, of Summersville, passed away, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Robert "Bob" Bell; a daughter, Joyce Penick; a son, Donald Gene Loyall; her parents, Johnny and Ruth DeSpain Loyall.
She is survived by a daughter, Sheila Bell (Clint) Anderson of Mt. Dora, Florida; a son, Charles (Shalon) Bell of Campbellsville.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. (EDT) Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Johnnie Slayton, Bro. Dale Warren and Sis. Linda Cundiff officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Mt. Sherman.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. (EDT) Wednesday and after 9 a.m. (EDT) Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 24, 2019