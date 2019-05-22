Lucille Ramsey Miller, 95, Bowling Green entered into rest Tuesday, May 21`, 2019 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville, KY. Lucille was a native of Bowling Green and born January 3, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Carl L. Miller and he passed away in September, 1990, parents Lee and Pearl King Ramsey, sister Louisa Cook and brothers Taft, Nolan, Paul and Thomas Ramsey.



Lucille was a homemaker and a member of Hillvue Heights Church. She was a gifted musician and touched many lives with her music. She loved the Lord and loved her family. She lived an amazing life and lived life like it should be lived.



Survivors include her son Gary Lee Miller (Denise) of Hodgenville, KY, two precious grandsons Gregory Miller (Mijee) of Daegu, South Korea and Jeffrey Miller (Jennifer) of Elizabethtown, KY. Four wonderful great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Ethan, Allison & Brylee Miller. Several nieces and nephews also survive.



Funeral services will be Friday, May 24, 2019, 2:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be 12:00 pm until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2.