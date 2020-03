Mable Ester Ewing, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin.She was a native of the Locust Grove community, a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church and retired from E'town Sportswear.. She loved her church and caring for her familyShe was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Allen Ewing; her parents, Bart and Mary Morrison Meredith and her siblings, Ervie, Ernie Lee, Barney, Irene, Katie, Catheryn, Alberta, Agnes, Elsie and Grace.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Leselie Ewing of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Bridgette Nichole Blair, Ashley Carter and Blake Slack; three great grandchildren, Whitley Nichole Milby, Allison Meredith Jones and Lillian Faith Justine Ewing Holbert Blair and one great great grandchild, Justin Rhett Milby.The funeral will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at The Grove, formerly Locust Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continue after 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home.Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.