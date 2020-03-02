Mable Ester Ewing, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin.
She was a native of the Locust Grove community, a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church and retired from E'town Sportswear.. She loved her church and caring for her family
She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Allen Ewing; her parents, Bart and Mary Morrison Meredith and her siblings, Ervie, Ernie Lee, Barney, Irene, Katie, Catheryn, Alberta, Agnes, Elsie and Grace.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Leselie Ewing of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Bridgette Nichole Blair, Ashley Carter and Blake Slack; three great grandchildren, Whitley Nichole Milby, Allison Meredith Jones and Lillian Faith Justine Ewing Holbert Blair and one great great grandchild, Justin Rhett Milby.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at The Grove, formerly Locust Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continue after 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Mar. 4, 2020