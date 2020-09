Or Copy this URL to Share

Mabry Layne Helm, age 12 days, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.

Survivors include her parents, Dustin and Meigan Helm of Hodgenville and two sisters, Madeline Michele Helm and Mallorie Nichole Helm.

Memorial visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store