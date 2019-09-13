Margaret "Margie" Chaudoin Pickett, 89, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, September 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Gene" Keltner Pickett, her parents, Ernest and Grace Ragland Chaudoin, two sisters, Genrose Druen and Frona Turner and a brother, Ray "Perk" Chaudoin.

She is survived by two sons; Jim (Lynn) Pickett of Lawrenceburg and Mark (Julie) Pickett of Omaha, Nebraska; two sisters, Francis "Frankie" Chaudoin and Audrey "Diddle" McCubbin both of Magnolia and three grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Friday, September 13, at the Hodgenville United Methodist Church with Bro. Tony Chaudoin officiating. Burial will follow at 2 PM in the Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Friday at the church.

Arrangements by Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

