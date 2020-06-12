Marjorie Evelyn Clopton French, age 91, of Hodgenville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Kensington Center following a fall at her home.



She was a member of First Baptist Church and loved teaching her pre-school class at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for many years. Marjorie was a wonderful Christian hostess, making everyone feel welcome, she was known for delicious cooking and her talent as a seamstress. She loved working on the farm beside Eugene and taking care of her beautiful flowers. Her loving smile, hugs and sweet disposition will be forever missed by family and friends.



Marjorie was born on October 22, 1928 in Mt. Sherman to the late Willard and Cora Clopton; she was the youngest of nine children and was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Lura Howell and Mary Walters and six brothers, Courtland, Creed, George, Lyndle, Leon and Fred Clopton.



She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Eugene French and to this union were born five children.



Preceding her in death were two precious daughters, Judy Brown and Gloria Merrill.



Those also left to mourn her passing are a daughter, Sharon (Vic) Friend; two sons, Gary (Linda) French and Jerry (Bonnie) French; nine special grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey and Andy French officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery.



Visitation begins after 10 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.



It is recommended that all visitators wear a mask or face covering.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, PO Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.

