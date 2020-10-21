Marshall Edward Blunk. 84, of Hodgenville passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 at his residence.

He was born July 29, 1936 in Indiana to the late Walter and Edith May Wood Blunk.

He was a retired Electrician, with United Catylist.

He was preceded in death, by his wife, Donna Virginia Blunk, a son, Brice Edward Blunk, and his parents.

Survivors include a son, John Edward Blunk of Hodgenville, two grandchildren, Ethan Brice Blunk, and Breana Nicole Blunk, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside service for Marshall Edward Blunk will be held at noon Thursday October 22, 2020 in Stilesville Indiana, with burial in Stilesville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m. Mask or face covering is required.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





