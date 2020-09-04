Mary C. Gardner, 93, was born on December 10, 1926, in Linwood to the late Richard Verner and Annie Alice Shelton Fults and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home in Linwood.



She was a loving mother and housewife; a member of Knoxes Creek Baptist Church, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Hodgenville and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary in Elizabethtown. A great cook, Mary's hobbies included reading the newspaper and scrapbooking.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Merriell Randle Gardner, her daughter, Lovella Joyce Gardner a son, David T. Gardner; two sisters, Delia Jaggers and Leona Wheat and three brothers, James, Lester and Oran Fults.



Mary is survived by a son, Ronald "Ronnie" Gardner of Linwood; a sister-in-law, Leola Smith of Edmonton; a brother-in-law, Verlon Gardner of St. Augustine, FL; a special friend, Candy Mitchell of Brandywine, MD; a host of nieces and nephews and her church family, Linwood friends and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 2 PM (ET), Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. John Bratcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Knoxes Creek Church Cemetery.



Visitation begins after 10 AM (ET), Saturday at the funeral home.

