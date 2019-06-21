Mary Edith Price, 92, of Hodgenville, passed away, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a member of Wesley Meadows United Methodist Church and a Sunrise Manor volunteer.
Mary was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Price; a grandson Bobby Joe Price; a brother, Milton Purvis and two sisters Lilie Carter and Catherine Hazle.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Howell of Texas, Susan (Jackie) Skaggs of Hodgenville and Jennie (Jimmy) Newton of New Haven; a sister, Ailene Elliott; 12 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on June 26, 2019