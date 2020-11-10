Mary Elizabeth Burba, 100, of Paris, Illinois, passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born in Hodgenville to the late Ollie Wheeler and Meda Ann Gore Wheeler.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Logan Burba; three children, Gerald Burba, Carolyn Johnson and Janet Stepp; and her siblings, Maupin Wheeler, Sam Wheeler, Raymond Otto Wheeler, Alma Elkins and Catherine Pottinger.
She is survived by three children: Judy Cash (Fenton) and Smoke Burba (Marcia) both of Paris, IL, and Jean Ann Keifer (Kenny) of Cassopolis, MI. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren; and her companion of 20 years.
Visitation is being held on Wednesday, November 11, at Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home in Paris, IL. Memorials may be made to Lake Ridge Christian Church or Shriners Hospital for Children
.