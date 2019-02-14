Mary Jane Price, 75, of Magnolia, passed away, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Price.
She was a member of Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church in Hammonsville, former employee at sewing factories in Horse Cave, Hardyville and Hodgenville, Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville and Ken-Dec in Horse Cave. She was also a farmer, loved animals and she loved babysitting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Cummins and Mary Lou Ellen Judd Jones; three sisters, Margaret Branstetter, Elizabeth Cooper and Marie Jones and five brothers, James Jones, Coy Jones, Mitchell Jones, Merle Jones and Marshall Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert Price; four daughters, Teresa (Joseph) Bowen of Vine Grove, Jackie (Lance Matthews) Price of Hudgins, Judy (Tim) Priddy of Glendale and Laura (Kevin) Knott of Whitesville; a son, Ronnie (Karen Harper) Price of Jonesville; a brother, Melvin (Judy) Jones of LeGrande; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM (EST) Friday, February 15, 2019 at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Gordon McDowell and Rev. Roger McGuffin officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-8 PM (EST) Thursday and after 10 AM (EST) Friday at the funeral home.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY 42757
(270) 324-3291
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Feb. 20, 2019