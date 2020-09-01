1/1
Mary Margaret "Arie" Merrifield
Mary Margaret "Arie" Merrifield, 100, of Bardstown, passed away August 28, 2020 at Landmark of Bardstown.
She was a member of New Haven Baptist Church, former worker and co-owner of M and M Cabinet Shop, Athertonville, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John H. and Nevia A. Roberts; along with her husband, Arvil "Buck" Merrifield.
She is survived by her brother, John H. Roberts, Jr.; a sister, Lou Downs; along with a host of nieces and nephews to whom she was always a second mom.
Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. She will be laid to rest in the Riverview Cemetery, New Haven and Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Sep. 1, 2020.
