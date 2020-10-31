1/1
Mary Sue (Crady) Holt
1937 - 2020
Mary Sue Crady Holt, of New Haven went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday October 28, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
Mary was born January 19, 1937 in Louisville to the late Beaven H. and Suda Miller Crady.
Mary was a former employee of AT&T, Mary taught Sunday School and Bible School, she was a pianist, a former Lyons Homemaker, and choir director.
In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband Robert Buford "R.B." Holt, a son Michael Buford Holt, a daughter, Anita Holt, one granddaughter, Valerie Jean Holt.
Mary Sue is survived by two sons, Chris "Susan" Holt of New Haven, Tony "Sandy" Holt of Bardstown, one daughter, Robin " Gary" Vittitow of Hodgenville, one daughter-in-law, Debbie Holt of Buffalo, eight grandchildren, Robert Matthew Holt, Jon Wesley "Kellie" Holt, Mallory Leigh "John" Bradshaw, Hannah Shay "Devin" Parker, Sierra Laughren "David" Goldsmith, Sydney Meagan "Jesse" Beavers, Haley Brooke Holt, and Hunter Blake Holt, eleven great-grandchildren, Michael Briar, Cole, Kobe, Taylor, Kenadie, Bella, Kacie, Clayton, Hallie, Everly, and Jaxton, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services for Mary Sue Crady Holt will be held Saturday October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Rev. Gary Wilson officiating, burial to follow in Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation for Mary Sue Holt will be held Friday October 30, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel and will continue after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home until time of service " Mask or face covering is required.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Oct. 31, 2020.
