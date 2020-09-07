1/1
Mary Vaughn Edlin
Mary Vaughn Edlin, 83, of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Salem Christian Church and she cared for children in her home for many years.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hagan Edlin; two sons, Charles Hagan Edlin Jr. and Patrick Neil Edlin; her parents William Thomas "W.T" and Mary Roberts Vaughn and a brother William T. Vaughn Jr.
She is survived by a sister, Emma Leigh Puckett of Denver, CO; a niece, Mary Vaughn of Hodgenville; three nephews, Tim (Deb) Puckett of Denver, CO, Mark (Pam) Puckett of Houston, TX and David (Brenda) Puckett of Taylor Mill, KY a brother-in-law, Ron Edlin of Wallkill, NY and her beloved cat, Lucky.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Cremation will follow with burial at Red Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Larue County Herald News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 30, 2020.
