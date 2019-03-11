Maxie McKindly Crain, 72 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxie McKindly Crain.
He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dorothy Clark Crain.
He is survived by his wife, of 23 years, Thelma Underwood Crain; two sons, William Crain and James Crain; three step-daughters, Angie Thomas, Felicia Evans and Trena Cote; four sisters, Barbara Fuqua, Jeanne Manship, Dixie Revo and Charlotte Hunter and a brother, Rodney Crain.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Mar. 13, 2019