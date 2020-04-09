Melvin Lee McClure, 78, of Buffalo, passed away, Wednesday April 7, 2020, at his residence.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie I and Nellie Gertrude Ferris McClure; a sister and brother-in-law Corine and Junior Edlin; two brothers, Glovis "Frog" McClure and Ronnie McClure Jr, a brother-in-law, Joe Bruska and a sisterin-law Willie Ree McClure.
He is survived by a daughter, Mandy (Jeremy) Skaggs of Buffalo; two brothers, James "Bill" McClure of Illinois and Paul McClure of Hodgenville; three sisters, Marlene Gambrell and Barbara (Billy) Hall all of Louisville and Betty Sue Bruska of Indiana; a sister-in-law Marie McClure of Louisville.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 10, 2020