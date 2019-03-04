Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monroe Coffee. View Sign

Monroe Coffee, 75, of Magnolia, passed away, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown.

He was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan, fisherman and a Sportsman Lake card player.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Coffee and his parents, Shelby and Margie Milby Price.

He is survived by a sister, Norma (David) Wade of Harrodsburg; three brothers, Jerry (Brenda) Price, Clay (Pam) Price and Neal (Laura) Price all of Magnolia; a special sister, Kathy Turner of Hodgenville and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. (EST) Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Jerry Bird officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors in Wilson Cemetery near Gabe.

Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (EST) Tuesday and after 9 a.m. (EST) Wednesday at the funeral home until time for services.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Nolynn Separate Baptist Association Campground Pew Fund, in care of, Charlie Jordan 5529 Garrow Ave. Louisville, KY 40219 or the Hodgenville Gideon Camp PO Box 25 Hodgenville, KY 42748.

