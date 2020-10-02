Nathan "Nate" Graham, 50, of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at his residence.

He was an employee of Hodgenville Housing Authority; a former employee of Sunrise Manor Nursing Home and attended Magnolia Baptist Church.

Nate is survived by his mother, Daphne Loyall of Hodgenville; his father, Ernie Graham of Hodgenville; his grandmother, Bernadette Strickland (age 95) of Kuttawa,; a brother, Johnny Graham of Hodgenville; a step-brother, Chris (Samantha) Loyall of Magnolia; three half-brothers, Zack Loyall and Toby (Ali) Loyall, all of Hodgenville and Cassidy "Boy" (Katie) Loyall of Elizabethtown; his aunts and uncles, Susan (Stephen) Stewart, James (Audrey) Graham, Matt (Debbie) Strickland, Deborah Cofer, Patty Faast and Paula Strickland; his best friend, Greg Sidebottom and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial to follow in Brackett Cemetery near Upton.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m.

Saturday and after 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.





