Naydean (Newton) Creason
Naydean Newton Creason, age 71, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Daisy Payton Newton and a brother-in-law, Gary Hlavacek.
Naydean is survived by her husband, Tommy Creason; a daughter, Jessica (Darren) Ratliff of IN; a sister, Lela Hlavacek, OH; three grandchildren, Jesse Clouse, Jacob Clouse and Layla Ratliff and a great-granddaughter, Mia Clouse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Austin Stillwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Aetna Grove Church Cemetery in Green County.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The Larue County Herald News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
