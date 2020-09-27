Naydean Newton Creason, age 71, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Daisy Payton Newton and a brother-in-law, Gary Hlavacek.

Naydean is survived by her husband, Tommy Creason; a daughter, Jessica (Darren) Ratliff of IN; a sister, Lela Hlavacek, OH; three grandchildren, Jesse Clouse, Jacob Clouse and Layla Ratliff and a great-granddaughter, Mia Clouse.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Austin Stillwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Aetna Grove Church Cemetery in Green County.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store