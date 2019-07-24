Nicole Leanne Smith Murray, age 39, of New Haven, passed away, Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence.



She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church and an employee of Metalsa in Elizabethtown. Nicole loved horseback riding, photography and gardening.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Murray; her maternal grandfather, Shorty Gardner; her paternal grandparents and a niece, Emma Smith.



She is survived by four daughters, Destinee (Michael Brown) Beach of Leitchfield, Haleigh (Tyler Love) Beach of New Haven, Morrigan Murray of Rineyville and Muirgheal Murray of New Haven; her parents, Billy and Glenda Gardner Smith of Elizabethtown; a brother, Timothy "Timmy" Smith of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Kaidyn Brown and Adalynn Barton; her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Gardner of New Haven and several aunts and uncles.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 27, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Randy Pettus and Bro. Steve Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Christian Church Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 12 to 8 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday at the funeral home.