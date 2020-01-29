Nina Mae Hazle Cundiff, age 92, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.
She was a retired secretary for Hodgenville Elementary School and was a member of First Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Nina was very active in the community and served on numerous committees. She was a member of the Hodgenville Woman's Club where she was the chairperson for the culture arts and was co-chair of the Lincoln Days breakfast. She worked many years with the LaRue County Chamber of Commerce, where she was the only life-time member and the recipient of the 2018 President's Award. Nina was a member of the Larue County Ambassadors, Main Street Committee, planning and zoning board, was chairperson for the Creek Front Christmas Committee and a volunteer at the Lincoln Museum.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brigadier General Robert "Bob" Cundiff; her parents Robert Everett Hazle, Sr. and Virgie Jaggers Hazle; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Cundiff and a sister, Ruth Laha.
Nina is survived by three sons, David Wayne (Barbara) Cundiff of Green County, Mike (Vickie) Cundiff of Munfordville and Gregory Wynn (Diana) of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Tyler (Beth) Cundiff, Cy (Kimberly) Cundiff, Kyle (Alycia) Cundiff, Stacey (Judson) Offner, Bradley Williams and Brandy (Travis) Taylor; nine great-children, Kayla Williams, Eli Williams, Alexis Davis, Carson Cundiff, Asher Cundiff, Ethan Cundiff, Wyatt Cundiff, Cameron Offner and Mason Offner; two great-great-grandchildren, Easton and Connor Williams; two sisters, Norma Scruggs of Alabama and Wilma Knott of Elizabethtown and a brother, Bobby (Doris) Hazle of Louisville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 1, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Friday and after 9 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Feb. 5, 2020