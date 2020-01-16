Norma Moore Keith, age 88 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church, member of the Crosstown Homemakers, an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan, an accomplished gardener and a "mother hen" to all the neighborhood kids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.K. Keith, her parents, Rudolph and Alma Barr Moore, two sisters, Colleen Devine and Julia Fraley and a brother, Bobby Moore.
She is survived by two sons, Dale (Susie) Keith and Craig (Geri) Keith both of Hodgenville; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Scott) Bernard, Jaime (Ryan) Price and Candace (Rick) Murray; three great-grandchildren, Luke Bernard, Brock Bernard and Sullivan Price and five special nephews and one special niece.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday at the funeral home until time for services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Buffalo Baptist Church 2530 Greensburg Rd. Buffalo, KY 42716.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jan. 22, 2020