Norman G Rock
Norman G. Rock, age 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a farmer and retired from Dow Corning in Elizabethtown. Norman was a faithful member of Barren Run Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons and as moderator.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Gene Rock; his parents, Roy Rock, Sr. and Ruby Routt Rock; four brothers and a sister.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Gloria Loyall Rock; a son, Richard G. (Jill) Rock of Hodgenville; a daughter, Sharon Renee (Willard R.) McCoy of Vine Grove; three sisters, Juanita Shelton of Magnolia, Laverne Willian of Munfordville and Barbara Jean (Jim) Hendricks of Virginia; three brothers, Terry (Donna) Rock and Dale (Libby) Rock, all of Florida and Wayne (Sue) Rock of Hodgenville; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Jim Hendricks and Clayton Rock officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideons Camp, PO Box 25, Hodgenville, KY

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral
11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
June 17, 2020
Ricky, Please accept my heart felt condolences on the passing of your dad.
Mary Anne Pepper
LCHS Class of 1970
Mary Anne Pepper
Classmate
