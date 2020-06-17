Norman G. Rock, age 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a farmer and retired from Dow Corning in Elizabethtown. Norman was a faithful member of Barren Run Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons and as moderator.

He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Gene Rock; his parents, Roy Rock, Sr. and Ruby Routt Rock; four brothers and a sister.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Gloria Loyall Rock; a son, Richard G. (Jill) Rock of Hodgenville; a daughter, Sharon Renee (Willard R.) McCoy of Vine Grove; three sisters, Juanita Shelton of Magnolia, Laverne Willian of Munfordville and Barbara Jean (Jim) Hendricks of Virginia; three brothers, Terry (Donna) Rock and Dale (Libby) Rock, all of Florida and Wayne (Sue) Rock of Hodgenville; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Jim Hendricks and Clayton Rock officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideons Camp, PO Box 25, Hodgenville, KY



