mer Edward Finn, 95, of Hodgenville, went to be with his heavenly father Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Omer was born February 20, 1925, in Greensburg, Kentucky to the late Jim and Mrs Finn.

He was a member of South Fork Baptist Church, he was a WWII Navy Veteran, he was a loving Dad, Pop, and Papaw. He loved his family and he loved his flowers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his, first wife, Irene Edmonds Finn, and his second wife, Mildred Finn, a grandson, Michael Edward Milby.

Omer is survived by his children, three boys, David E. (Debbie) Finn of Hardinsburg, Bruce W. (Mina) Finn of Killeen Texas, and Douglas N. (Lisa) Finn of Cordon Indiana, two daughters, Brenda L. (Arthur) Milby of Louisville, and Sue (Tommy) Wright of Oakridge Tenn., Seventeen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services for Omer Edward Finn will be held Friday July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Jonathon Carl officiating, burial to follow in the South Fork Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday July 30, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel and will continue after 8:30 a.m. on Friday until time of service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mask or face covering is required.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.







