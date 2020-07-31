Opal V. Druen, 97, of Magnolia, is now in the Arms of Jesus, as of Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her residence and is now residing in the most wonderful, beautiful and peaceful place.

She was the former owner & operator of Opal's Market in Magnolia for several years, member of Magnolia Baptist Church and a proud dairy farmer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Burton "Buck" Druen; a grandson, Aaron Barnes; her parents, Walter James and Eunice Lemke Arnold; a sister, Fern Arnold; five brothers, Lyslie Arnold, Earl Arnold, Lyle Arnold, Dale Arnold and Richard Arnold; a son-in-law, Chuck Miller and a granddaughter-in-law, Becky Barnes.

Opal is survived by her daughter, Linda Miller of Magnolia; a grandson, Jamie Barnes of Magnolia; five great-grandchildren, Dylan (Whitney) Barnes, Christian (Shelbi) Barnes, Austin (Alley) Barnes, Danielle Barnes and Shelbi Barnes; four great-great-grandchildren, Oliver, Aria Grace, Willow and Maeli; a granddaughter-in-law, Karen Barnes; two step-great-grandchildren, Jason Key and Kelsey Key and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Jonathan Carl officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

Visitation will begin after 11 AM Monday at the funeral home until time for services.



