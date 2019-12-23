Otis E. Etherton, age 88, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, December 20, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
He was a United States Air Force veteran, retired form GE in Louisville and an avid hunter and fisherman.
Otis was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joe Etherton and his parents, Wayne Otis and Thelma Slinker Etherton.
He is survived by a son, Rick (Kathy) Etherton of Hodgenville: two grandchildren, Tyler (Evangeline) Litton and Olivia (Ethen) Blunk; three great-grandchildren, Carraway, Dexter and Luca-Grey and his companion, Betty Fultz.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Monday, December 23, at BennettBertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin after 10 AMMonday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed online at bennett-bertram.com
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Dec. 25, 2019