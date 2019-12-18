Oveda Miracle McKinley, 66, of Hodgenville passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville surround by her family.

She was born June 27, 1953 in Bell County to the late Hillary Jack and Hassie Wilder Miracle.

She worked as a Machine Operator with Johnson and Johnson, she was a loving wife, mother, sister, and Aunt.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Jack and Boyd Wayne Miracle, one sister, Helen Miracle Skaggs, one brother, Dallas Miracle.

She is survived by her of husband of 24 years, Marvin McKinley of Hodgenville, two step sons, Shannon Dean McKinley and William Heath McKinley both of Ohio, two brothers, Clarence (Carolyn) Miracle, and Victor Miracle both of Ohio, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, several great nieces, nephews.

Funeral services for Oveda Miracle McKinley will be held Saturday December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating, with burial to follow in the Bonnieville Cemetery in Bonnieville, Kentucky.

Visitation for Oveda Miracle McKinley will be held Saturday December 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville.

In Lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Feed the Children, Kosair Children Hospital or .

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 n. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.