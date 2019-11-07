Pamela "Pam" Wolford

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela "Pam" Wolford.
Service Information
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY
42757
(270)-324-3291
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY 42757
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY 42757
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY 42757
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pamela "Pam" Wolford, 56, of Radcliff, passed away, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She has served as a Hardin County School Bus Driver for the past 33 years, member of Rineyville Baptist Church and the Indiana Bulldog Rescue.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Darlene Burton Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Dana Wolford; four daughters, Kristy (Mike) Helm of Magnolia, Bobbie Jo (Ronny) Noblett of Leitchfield, Belynda (Neal) Dunn of Rineyville and Nicole (Justin) Luna of Vine Grove; a son, Michael (Rhonda) Wolford of Magnolia; two brothers, James (Yvette) Martin of Lawrenceburg and Ronnie (Lisa) Martin of Bardstown; lifelong friends, Phyllis Buie and Gina Sessums; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Darren Wolford and Rev. Claudie Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.