Pamela "Pam" Wolford, 56, of Radcliff, passed away, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She has served as a Hardin County School Bus Driver for the past 33 years, member of Rineyville Baptist Church and the Indiana Bulldog Rescue.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Darlene Burton Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Dana Wolford; four daughters, Kristy (Mike) Helm of Magnolia, Bobbie Jo (Ronny) Noblett of Leitchfield, Belynda (Neal) Dunn of Rineyville and Nicole (Justin) Luna of Vine Grove; a son, Michael (Rhonda) Wolford of Magnolia; two brothers, James (Yvette) Martin of Lawrenceburg and Ronnie (Lisa) Martin of Bardstown; lifelong friends, Phyllis Buie and Gina Sessums; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Darren Wolford and Rev. Claudie Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Nov. 13, 2019