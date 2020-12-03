1/
Patrick Dale DeVore
1947 - 2020
Patrick Dale DeVore, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Baptist Heath Hardin in Elizabethtown with his family by his side.
He was born in Hammonsville on March 17, 1947 and was a member of Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church.
Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Margret Cruse DeVore Goodman of Hart County; his father, Charles Lee DeVore of Hart County and a granddaughter, Jacqulin Stewart of Clermont, FL.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julia Knight DeVore; three daughters, Melissa Dale Stewart of Altoona, FL, Amanda DeVore of Magnolia and Patricia Daniel DeVore (Brian) Ross, of Altoona, FL; three grandchildren, two brothers, Timothy Ray (Jeanie) Goodman of Hammonsville and Jason Goodman of Radcliff; three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. (ET), Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Jonathan Carl officiating. Burial will follow in the Hammonsville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. (ET) Friday and after 9 a.m. (ET), Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Gideons International or the American Cancer Society in his name will be much appreciated.




Published in The Larue County Herald News on Dec. 3, 2020.
