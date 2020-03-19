Guest Book View Sign Service Information William R. Rust Funeral Home-Hodgenville Chapel 612 North Lincoln Boulevard Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-3552 Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Crepps Peake, 77, of Hodgenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18. Paula was born Dec. 9, 1942 to the late Barnett and Pauline Crepps. In addition to being a loving mother and wife, Paula spent time working at St. Catherine Elementary and Foster Heights Elementary Schools. She took the most pride in her large family, but also appreciated crafts, gardening, and a good book. She always offered a listening ear, while providing love and support. Paula was a member of St. Catherine Church in New Haven.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Peake, two sons, James Kirby Peake and Joseph Edward Peake, and brother, Tommy Crepps.

She is survived by two brothers: Jimmy Crepps, of Bardstown, and Bobby Crepps (Betty), of Bardstown as well as a sister, Cecilia Hall (David) of Bardstown and sister-in-law Patsy Crepps of Bardstown.

Paula is also survived by nine children, Elizabeth Faye Bowes (Gary) of Austin, TX, Paula Anne Vittitow (Glen) of New Haven, John Nathanial Peake (Amy Tracy) of Hodgenville, Mary Pauline Gagne (Scotty) of Bardstown, Martha Jane Plouvier (Steve) of Hodgenville, Jason Boone Peake (Breezy) of Athens, GA, Jesse Matthew Peake (Jacinta) of Lexington, Justin Michael Peake (Tiphanie) of Bardstown, and Jeffrey Wayne Peake (Whitney) of Bowling Green as well as daughter-in-law Kate Peake of Bardstown. Additionally, she is survived by 29 grandchildren, with another on the way, and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

She will be buried in St. Catherine Cemetery after a small, private ceremony. A celebration of life memorial will occur at a later point in time. William R. Rust Funeral Home of New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

