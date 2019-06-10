Paula Kay Brown

  • "So sorry to hear of Paula's passing. Such a dear sweet..."
    - Marilyn and Dick Ardisson
  • "Condolences to the family and friends who loved and cared..."
    - Bob and Teri Shumate
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Paula Kay Brown, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a native of Hodgenville, a member of Union Christian Church, and retired from Fort Knox Civil Service after 36 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Franklin Dunn and Evelyn Juanita Corum Dunn.
She is survived by her son, William Dustin Brown (Amber) of Elizabethtown; daughter, Brandi Nicole Fowler (Lane) of Bowling Green; brother, George Franklin Dunn (Vanessa) of Elizabethtown; sister, Jackque Farris (Mike) of Elizabethtown; and two grandchildren, Lena Kay Brown and Lincoln Cade Fowler.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home with Steve Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Union Christian Church Cemetery in Larue County.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Christian Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on June 12, 2019
