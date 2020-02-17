Pauline Duell Turner, 91 of Elizabethtown formally of Hodgenville, Ky. died February 15. 2020 at her home.



A Larue county native born August 18, 1928 she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was also an active, lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Sonora. The Vertrees-Duell-Turner families helped establish the church and had been early settlers in Hardin and Larue counties. A lady of character and integrity, she previously was a Sunday school teacher, a Bible school worker, Sunday school secretary, member of the Woman's Missionary Group and a volunteer in many church organizations.



She was proceeded in death by her husband Charles L. Turner in 1992, her parents, Raymond and Thelma Vertrees Duell and a brother Kenneth Vertrees Duell.



Survivors are a daughter, Beverly Turner Andrews and her husband Charles of Raleigh N. C. a son, Dr. Mark Duell Turner, his wife Dr. Sybil Turner and their two children Charles Joseph Turner and Grace Katherine Turner of Washington D.C.



The Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Monday February 17, 2020 at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora, Ky. with Rev. Tony Carson with burial will be private at Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation will be Monday February 17, 2020 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.



In Lei of flowers family request donations be made to Hospice of Central Kentucky