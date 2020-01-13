Priscilla South Brown, 55, of Hodgenville, passed away, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was a former employee of Sunrise Manor Nursing Home.
Pricilla was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy W. Brown in 2016 and her father, Eddie Jack South.
She is survived by two sons, William (Whitney) Brown of Bee Springs and Cody Brown of Hodgenville; her mother, Beulah South of Hodgenville; five grandchildren, Emmanuel Dutton, Kayleigh, Timothy, Ryleigh and Bayleigh Brown; a sister, Mary South of Maryland and her twin sister, Pamela Humphery of Buffalo.
Funeral services will be 2 PM Tuesday, January 14, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville, Bro. Dewayne Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship No. 2 Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 PM Monday and after 10 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jan. 15, 2020