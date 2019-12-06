Prudence Milby Russell, 99, of Buffalo, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home.
She was born on Tuesday, October 19, 1920 in Green County, and was the daughter of the late Frank Milby and Ann Sarah Hamilton Milby,
Mrs. Russell was a member of the Wesley Meadows United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.
She united in marriage to Ned Russell on October 19, 1946 who preceded her in death on March 1, 2013.
Mrs. Russell was also preceded in death by a brother: Syrus H. Milby; and two sisters: Sybil Russell and Fay Graham and is survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The funeral services for Prudence Milby Russell will be conducted at 10 a.m. CT, Sat., December 7, 2019 at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Green County Memory Gardens. Bro. Andrew Singh and Bro. Wallace Votaw officiating.
Visitation is requested from 4 to 8 p.m. Central Time, Friday at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home and after 7 a.m. Saturday until time of the funeral service.
Memorials are requested to the Gideon Bible Fund, or the Hamilton Cemetery Fund, which can be made at the funeral home or online at www.cowherdandparrott.com.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Dec. 11, 2019