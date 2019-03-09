Raymond Dewey West, 83 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Rosa Chriswell West; a grandson, Anthony Ray West; three sisters, Frances West, Cassie Honeycutt and Bessie LaFollette and a brother, Ryan "Buddy" West.

He is survived by four daughters; Mary Ann (Odie) Howell, Rosa Lee (Bennie) Mauldin and Gladys (Rodney) Hornback all of Hodgenville and Brenda (Zach) Perkins of Buffalo; three sisters, Betty (Quincy) LaFollette, Dora Brown and Barbara Nunn all of Hodgenville; four brothers, Joe (Ellie) West of New Haven, Lile (Peggy) West and Ernie (Vicki) West all of Hodgenville and Frank West of Somerset; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Dewey Keys, Jr. officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

