Regina Kay Benningfield Cox, 70, formerly of Magnolia passed away at her Louisville residence July 23, 2020. Regina was retired from the Commonwealth of KY.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenny Cox, and her parents Louise and Eugene Benningfield of Magnolia, KY. and her beloved pets Peaches, Brandi, and Gracie.

She is survived by a brother Gary and Connie Benningfield of Hodgenville. two sisters Gilda Hatcher of Hodgenville, and Rheta and Rob Foster of Magnolia. Two nephews Greg Shipp of Magnolia and Robert and Caren Foster of Louisville. One niece Chellie and Bryan LaFollette of Hodgenville.

Regina requested cremation and a private graveside service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store