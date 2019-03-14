Rex A. Thompson, 82, died March 12, 2019 in Lexington, KY.
He is survived by his wife Ann (Wolfe) Thompson; daughter Jill Thompson Miller and her husband Dr. Ken Miller; brother Brent Thompson of Louisiana and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Veachil and Lucille (Higgason) Thompson and sisters Iris Thompson and Freda Thompson Holt.
Visitation will be from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat., March 16 with the service at 1 p.m. at Milward Funeral Directors, at 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, KY.
Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Milward Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. www.milwardfuneral.com
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Mar. 20, 2019