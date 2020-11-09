Rex Edward Whitfield, 60, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Lee and Betty Jean Stevenson Whitfield of Breckinridge Co. and a brother, Barry Whitfield of Las Vegas, NV.

Rex is survived by his three children, Ricky L. Whitfield of FL; Rachel Whitfield of OR and Stefan Whitfield of AZ; a sister, Melanie (Wayne) Creekmore of Hodgenville; three grandchildren, Ayla, C.J. and Charlie; two aunts, Wanda Stevenson of Westview and Jackie Stevenson of Roff; an uncle, Donald E. Jarboe of McDaniels and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated and the family will conduct a private scattering ceremony at Cave Springs Methodist Church Cemetery in Roff at a later date.

Bennett Bertram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store