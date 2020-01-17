Richard Aaron "Richie" Roarx, age 31 years, of Mt. Sherman, passed away, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church and was a construction contractor.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Amanda Danielle Roarx.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Bonnie LaFollette Roarx of Roanoke; his fiancé, Kaila Tenney of Mt. Sherman; his son, Adrien Michael Roarx; two brothers, Kevin Dale (Hayley) Roarx of Upton and Charlie Thomas Roarx of Roanoke and his maternal grandmother, Verna LaFollette of Roanoke.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Shannon McCubbins and Bro. Steve Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Middle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-8 PM Sunday and after 9 AM Monday at the funeral home until time for services.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jan. 22, 2020