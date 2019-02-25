Ronald Lee Thompson, 73, of Hillview returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Allie Mae (Nicholas) Thompson.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Brenda Sue (Green) Thompson; his children, Stacy Lynn Rulon and Ronald Paul Thompson.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Feb. 27, 2019